Why ChargePoint Shares Jumped Today

Shares of electric vehicle (EV) charging network company ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT) soared by as much as about 14% Tuesday morning. While the stock backed off those early gains, shares were still higher by 10.9% at 10:50 a.m. ET.The jump came after competitor Beam Global reported its quarterly earnings, which highlighted how companies in the EV charging sector could carve a path to profitability.Many EV charging stocks have been getting hammered this year. That has been from a combination of underlying business developments as well as rising interest rates.