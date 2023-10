Why ChargePoint Stock Crashed Today

Shares of ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT) crashed Wednesday afternoon, trading 14.5% lower as of 1:45 p.m. ET. Investors dumped shares of the electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure company after it announced plans to raise more funds via a share sale.ChargePoint announced that it has secured a commitment from institutional investors to purchase its common stock worth $175 million. The company also said that it had already raised $57 million through a stock sale during the third quarter. In total, it is raising $232 million by issuing new stock.There are two major reasons this development has irked investors in ChargePoint . First, the sale of fresh stock dilutes the wealth of existing shareholders, and that puts downward pressure on the stock.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel