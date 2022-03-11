|
11.03.2022 22:28:46
Why ChargePoint Stock Surged This Week
ChargePoint (NYSE: CHPT) just clocked its best week so far this year, having gained 15% through the week as of 1:30 p.m. ET Friday according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. It's a pretty sharp recovery given that the electric vehicle (EV) charging stock barely budged since the start of February until this week. Credit goes to a confluence of strong numbers and geopolitical factors.ChargePoint stock started to pick up ever since the company released its fourth-quarter and fiscal-year 2022 earnings on March 3. Here are some notable numbers from the fourth quarter:These numbers reflect exactly what investors want to see in an early-stage growth company: a growing top line and shrinking losses.Continue reading
