Why ChargePoint Stock Was Soaring Today

Shares of ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT), the world's largest independent charging network for electric vehicles (EVs), were rallying today in response to the Federal Reserve's interest rate announcement yesterday, trending with other beaten-down stocks that stand to benefit from lower interest rates and the jolt they are expected to give to the economy.As of 11:48 a.m. ET Thursday, ChargePoint stock was up 18.5%.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel