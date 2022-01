Why Charles Schwab Is Still Acting Like a Growth Stock

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

There's been significant disruptionin the financial brokerage industry with Robinhood's incursion and no-fee trades going mainstream, but Charles Schwab (NYSE: SCHW) has continued to grow with the help of its recent acquisition of TD Ameritrade. In this episode of "Beat and Raise" recorded on Jan. 20, Fool contributors Toby Bordelon and Brian Withers discuss why Charles Schwab continues to put up strong growth even in a mostly mature industry.Continue reading