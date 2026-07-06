Charles Schwab Aktie
WKN: 874171 / ISIN: US8085131055
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06.07.2026 23:58:33
Why Charles Schwab Stock Bumped Almost 4% Higher on Monday
We can't say that Charles Schwab's (NYSE: SCHW) proprietary equity index is as closely followed as, say, the S&P 500 index. But when the Schwab Trading Activity Index (STAX) rises notably, investors take notice. That was the dynamic behind the brokerage's nearly 4% price bump on Monday.During that day's trading session, Schwab announced that its self-named index had risen to 59.12 in June, notably up from its May level of slightly over 55. That set a multi-year high, the company pointed out. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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