Charles Schwab Aktie

Charles Schwab für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 874171 / ISIN: US8085131055

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04.08.2026 22:20:59

Why Charles Schwab Stock Jumped in July

The first summer month was a hot one in several respects for Charles Schwab (NYSE: SCHW). Early in the month, the veteran brokerage and financial services provider reported that an internal trading indicator was doing extremely well, and toward the end, unveiled its latest quarterly earnings report. The latter wasn't initially well received, but that sentiment turned bullish in the wake of several analyst price target increases. Ultimately, the stock increased in value over the month, with a gain of more than 14%.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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