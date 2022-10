Why Charles Schwab Stock Rose 1.3% in September

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

In a bad month for the stock market, Charles Schwab (NYSE: SCHW) performed relatively well in September, returning 1.3%, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence. The financial services giant had been up as much as 5.6% at around $75 per share on Sept. 21, then fell back to close the month at $71.87 -- up 1.3%. Charles Schwab is currently trading at about $74 per share as of Oct. 7, down 11% year to date.Schwab beat all the major benchmarks as the S&P 500 fell 9.3%, the Nasdaq Composite dropped 10.5%, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average plummeted 8.8% in September. Continue reading