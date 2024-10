Why Charles Schwab Stock Was Moving Higher Today

Shares of Charles Schwab (NYSE: SCHW), the brokerage powerhouse that recently surpassed Vanguard to become the largest brokerage firm by assets under management, were moving higher today after the company posted better-than-expected results in its third-quarter earnings report.As of 1:44 p.m. ET, the stock was up 6.8% on the news.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool