Why Chart Industries Rose 22.4% in February

Shares of Chart Industries (NYSE: GTLS) rose 22.4% in the month of February, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence.The manufacturer of industrial gas and liquid tanks, heat exchangers, and rotating fans held its fourth-quarter earnings report on Feb. 28. While headline results were somewhat mixed relative to analyst expectations, the stock had already been punished heading into the month in the wake of an announcement from the Biden administration on future LNG terminal buildouts.But the company's record results and strong guidance seemed to allay these fears, sending this cheap value stock higher.