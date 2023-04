Why Chart Industries Surged 14.5% This Week

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of industrial tank manufacturer Chart Industries (NYSE: GTLS) rose 14.5% this week, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence.The industrial company, which specializes in cryogenic storage tanks, heat exchangers, and specialty equipment for LNG, water treatment, hydrogen gas, carbon capture, and other industrial applications, rose upon releasing an investor update on April 11.Apparently, investors liked what they heard, especially regarding year-to-date customer wins and achieved synergies with Chart's new acquisition, Howden. The day of the presentation, the stock shot up around 12%, propelling most of Chart's weekly gains.