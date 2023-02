Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) slipped in early trading on the Nasdaq Thursday, falling 2% through 9:45 a.m. ET. Multiple reports are now flowing in, warning that the company's new ChatGPT-powered Bing search engine may be "breaking down" and appears increasingly "unhinged" -- according to U.K. newspaper The Independent. And some of the reports are quite scary.In one famous exchange, which has been making the rounds of the internet the past couple days, Bing's ChatGPT-powered artificial intelligence tries to convince users, searching for Avatar movie times, that they must wait months for a seat -- because the year is currently 2022 and the next showing isn't until 2023. When reminded that it actually is 2023 already, however, Microsoft's chatbot calls the user "unreasonable and stubborn," and "wrong, confused, and rude."Continue reading