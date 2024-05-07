|
07.05.2024 17:35:23
Why Cheaper Tesla Cars Will Be Terrible for the Stock
When Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) introduced the Model 3 and Model Y, it stopped the Model S and Model X in their tracks. Something similar will likely happen with the new low-cost Tesla expected in 2025, and the company's financials won't look any better, either.Travis Hoium goes over the trends in the video below.*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of April 6, 2024. The video was published on May 7, 2024.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
