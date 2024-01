Why Chegg Stock Dropped Today

Shares of Chegg (NYSE: CHGG) fell as much as 11.5% early Friday, then settled to close down 2.19% after a Goldman Sachs analyst downgraded shares of the online education platform.In a note to clients this morning, Goldman analyst Eric Sheridan lowered his rating on Chegg to sell from neutral, and also reduced his per-share price target on the stock to $8 from $10. To justify his relative bearishness, Sheridan said he's reducing his revenue estimates for Chegg given a combination of its declining subscriber counts and increasing competition from other platforms leveraging generative AI solutions like ChatGPT.Indeed, Chegg 's subscription services customer count declined 8% year over year in the third quarter of 2023, to 4.4 million.Chegg is also actively combatting the idea that generative AI will be a negative disruptive force; in a press release in November 2023, Chegg highlighted a recent global survey indicating that while 40% of undergraduate students worldwide have used generative AI for their college/university studies, around 55% indicated they prefer the involvement of human expertise in generating answers.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel