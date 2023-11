Why Chegg Stock Was Sliding Today

Shares of Chegg (NYSE: CHGG) were falling Tuesday after the company reported third-quarter earnings Monday night, and as fears of competition from artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot ChatGPT continue to weigh on the stock.As of 12:51 p.m. ET, Chegg was down by 14.5%.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel