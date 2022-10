Why Cheniere Energy Outperformed in September

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Cheniere Energy (NYSEMKT: LNG) rose 3.6% in September, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. While that might not sound like much, it significantly outperformed the 9.3% plunge in the S&P 500 last month. Fueling the liquefied natural gas (LNG) stock's resilient performance amid a challenging market is its new "20/20 Vision." Cheniere Energy announced that it approved a revised comprehensive long-term capital allocation plan last month. The strategy will enable the company to maintain investment-grade credit metrics, return additional capital to shareholders, and continue investing in accretive organic growth projects. The company envisions generating over $20 billion of available cash through 2026 and a distributable cash flow run rate of more than $20 per share over the long term. That will supply it with the funds to construct Corpus Christi LNG Stage 3 while maintaining a strong credit profile and returning additional capital to shareholders. Continue reading