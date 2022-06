Why Chevron, Core Labs, and Phillips 66 Stocks Dropped Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

For the second day in a row, oil prices are tumbling Thursday -- and they're taking down shares of companies all across the energy industry along with them.As of 1:30 p.m. ET, oil-field services company Core Laboratories (NYSE: CLB) is down 5.2%, oil major Chevron (NYSE: CVX) is losing 4.8%, and further down the supply chain, refiner Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) is suffering worst of all with a 7.5% loss.From a closing price near $119 last Friday, the price of WTI crude oil dropped to $111 through Tuesday, then dropped 3% more yesterday and another 1.4% today -- ending up around $105 a barrel.