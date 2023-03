Why Chevron, Devon, and ExxonMobil Stocks Are Still Going Down

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Energy investors can't seem to catch a break.After falling basically nonstop for a full week, oil prices briefly bounced back on Tuesday, then just turned around and resumed falling this morning. As of 10:50 a.m. ET today, the price of a barrel of WTI crude is down 4% to about $68.50. Brent crude, the international benchmark, isn't off quite so much, but it's still down -- 3.7%, to just about $74.50 a barrel.Unsurprisingly, oil stocks are continuing to follow oil prices lower. Chevron (NYSE: CVX) stock slid 3.3%, ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) exxed out 4%, and Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) dropped 6.1%.Continue reading