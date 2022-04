Why Chevron, Halliburton, and Antero Resources Stocks Jumped in March and Continue to Rally

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Despite the unnerving volatility in the markets in March, some oil and gas stocks ended up with solid gains. That includes big names that don't often rise as much in such a short span of time, such as Chevron (NYSE: CVX), Halliburton (NYSE: HAL), and Antero Resources (NYSE: AR). Those three stocks surged 13.1%, 12.9%, and 33.1%, respectively, in March, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. Oil and gas prices primarily drove the rally, but there were company-specific tailwinds as well for some of these stocks that are helping their momentum. Continue reading