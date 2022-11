Why Chevron Stock Could Go Higher After Jumping 25.9% in October

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of oil and gas giant Chevron (NYSE: CVX) rocketed 25.9% higher in the month of October, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. With earnings season in full swing, Chevron reported huge profits and cash flows for its third quarter. And the oil stock had more than just earnings backing its rally last month.Chevron didn't report earnings until October 28, but by then, the business had already logged most of its monthly gains. The two biggest reasons were a recovery in crude oil prices from their end-of-September slump and a hugely positive development on the Venezuelan front.Earlier last month, OPEC+ members agreed to a larger-than-expected cut in oil production. The surprise move lifted oil prices higher. Oil stocks rallied, too, especially shares of upstream oil companies like Chevron, whose fortunes are tied directly to oil prices.Continue reading