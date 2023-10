Why Chevron Stock Dropped Today

Shares of Chevron (NYSE: CVX) were down 5.5% as of 1:30 p.m. ET Friday after the oil giant posted weaker-than-expected quarterly earnings.Chevron's third-quarter operating revenue declined 18.3% year over year, to $52 billion -- worse than estimates calling for a 17.9% drop -- primarily driven by lower commodity prices. On the bottom line, that translated to adjusted (non-GAAP) earnings of $5.72 billion, or $3.05 per share -- down from $5.56 per share in the same year-ago period and well below analysts' consensus estimates for $3.33 per share. Still, Chevron Chairman and CEO Mike Wirth was quoted in a company press release as calling it "another quarter of solid financial results and strong cash returns to shareholders," noting the company has returned $20 billion to investors so far this year through a combination of share repurchases and dividends.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel