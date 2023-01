Why Chevron Stock Jumped Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Chevron (NYSE: CVX) popped on Thursday after the oil and gas titan announced a massive new capital return program. As of 1:10 p.m. ET, Chevron's stock price was up more than 4%. Chevron announced a stunning $75 billion share repurchase plan, which will take effect on April 1. The company expects to complete its existing $25 billion stock buyback program by March 31.With its current market capitalization of roughly $360 billion, Chevron's new authorization could allow it to repurchase more than 20% of its stock at current prices.Continue reading