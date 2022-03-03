|
03.03.2022 22:50:00
Why Chevron Stock Rose as Much as 11.9% This Week
Shares of integrated energy giant Chevron (NYSE: CVX) rose as much as 11.9% this week, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. By the close of trading on Thursday, March 3, the stock was sitting near its peak levels, up just shy of 11% since Friday's close. A combination of industrywide and company-specific news was behind investors' enthusiasm. Chevron, like other oil and natural gas companies, has been benefiting from rising energy prices. There's a number of reasons for this, but right now the most notable theme is that geopolitical tensions combined with a supply/demand imbalance has the world worried about the availability of oil and natural gas. Since Chevron's top and bottom lines are heavily dependent on the price of these commodities, investors tend to bid up its shares when energy prices are rising. The company's strong fourth-quarter 2021 financial results show just how much it can benefit when oil prices are high, with CEO Mike Wirth describing last year as "one of our most successful years ever."
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
