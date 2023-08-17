|
17.08.2023 23:43:56
Why Chevron Stock Topped the Market on Thursday
Energy giant Chevron (NYSE: CVX) was a hit with investors on Thursday, chiefly for two reasons. The first was an uptick in oil prices, a development that usually pushes oil and gas stocks higher. The second was a bullish analyst note on the company, the second in as many days. With these tailwinds, Chevron's share price inched up by 1.7% on the day, in favorable contrast to the 0.8% drop of the S&P 500 index. Although oil prices tapered off by late afternoon, they were still up on the day. The spot price for Brent crude was up by $0.34 to nearly $83 per barrel. All else being equal, a rising price means higher profitability, particularly for global oil behemoths like Chevron. Meanwhile, the company's stock received a price target bump from Josh Silverstein of UBS, who upped his estimate for the stock's fair value to $209 per share. Previously, he had pegged it as being worth $202. He maintained his buy recommendation.
