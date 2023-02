Why Chevron Stock Tumbled Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The gloom hanging over Chevron 's (NYSE: CVX) stock didn't evaporate on Monday. The energy giant's shares fell by almost 3% in price on a day when the S&P 500 index lost a comparatively modest 1.3%. Investors were still glum about the company's latest earnings release, a mood that was darkened by a pair of analyst price target cuts. On Frida, Chevron reported its final quarter of 2022 results. The company missed net earnings by a wide chalk, and the market did not react with understanding or sympathy. This, despite the fact that the energy incumbent beat convincingly on revenue and notched a new all-time high for annual operating cash flow (of almost $50 billion, an astounding figure by any measure). But the earnings miss was the development that most stuck in the minds of not a few investors and several analysts. Before market open on Monday, Morgan Stanley's Devin McDermott made a slight downward adjustment to his Chevron price target to $195 per share from the preceding $197. He's keeping his lukewarm equalweight (hold, in other words) recommendation on the stock. Continue reading