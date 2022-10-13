|
13.10.2022 23:28:00
Why Chevron Stock Was Climbing Today
Shares of Chevron (NYSE: CVX) were moving higher today as oil prices ticked up. The company also said it sees an opportunity to increase liquid natural gas (LNG) sales in Europe as the war in Ukraine has sent prices of the energy commodity soaring. The oil and gas stock closed up 4.9%.Markets swung wildly today after the consumer price index report came in hotter than expected, with September inflation up 0.4% from August and 8.2% over the last year. Stocks initially plunged on the news, which was the expected reaction since high inflation makes it more likely that the Federal Reserve will continue to aggressively raise interest rates.However, shares quickly rebounded by late morning and were soaring by the afternoon. The reason for the turnaround wasn't clear, though investors may have believed stocks were oversold, with indexes hitting another round of lows in the morning and the S&P 500 at a two-year low. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Chevron Corp.mehr Nachrichten
|
13.10.22
|Why Chevron Stock Was Climbing Today (MotleyFool)
|
13.10.22
|Erste Schätzungen: Chevron vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
13.10.22
|Chevron CEO blames western governments for energy crunch (Financial Times)
|
13.10.22
|Chevron CEO blames western governments for energy crunch (Financial Times)
Analysen zu Chevron Corp.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Chevron Corp.
|168,60
|-0,19%
|Chevron Corporation Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.125 Shs
|6 469,50
|6,46%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Berichtssaison im Blick: ATX-Anleger in Kauflaune -- DAX fährt Gewinne ein -- Asiatische Börsen schließen deutlich fester
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt sorgen die US-Vorgaben für Kauflaune. Auch der DAX zeigt sich mit Gewinnen. Die Börsen in Fernost legten am letzten Handelstag einer turbulenten Woche kräftig zu.