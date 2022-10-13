Why Chevron Stock Was Climbing Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Chevron (NYSE: CVX) were moving higher today as oil prices ticked up. The company also said it sees an opportunity to increase liquid natural gas (LNG) sales in Europe as the war in Ukraine has sent prices of the energy commodity soaring. The oil and gas stock closed up 4.9%.Markets swung wildly today after the consumer price index report came in hotter than expected, with September inflation up 0.4% from August and 8.2% over the last year. Stocks initially plunged on the news, which was the expected reaction since high inflation makes it more likely that the Federal Reserve will continue to aggressively raise interest rates.However, shares quickly rebounded by late morning and were soaring by the afternoon. The reason for the turnaround wasn't clear, though investors may have believed stocks were oversold, with indexes hitting another round of lows in the morning and the S&P 500 at a two-year low. Continue reading