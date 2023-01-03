|
03.01.2023 20:04:36
Why Chewy, Pinterest, and Etsy Were Plunging Today
Shares of e-commerce names Chewy (NYSE: CHWY), Pinterest (NYSE: PINS), and Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY) were falling hard on Tuesday to start the year, down 5.5%, 4.9%, and 6.3%, respectively, as of 12:30 p.m. ET.There wasn't much in the way of company-specific news today, so the sell-off looks to be sector-based. All three of these stocks trade at either high multiples of their earnings or aren't profitable at all, and those types of stocks are having a difficult time in the new world of higher interest rates.Furthermore, investors appear to be anticipating an economic downturn or recession as a result of those very interest rate hikes, and some commentary from economists and Federal Reserve officials over the holiday and today fed those very fears.Continue reading
