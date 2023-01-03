03.01.2023 20:04:36

Why Chewy, Pinterest, and Etsy Were Plunging Today

Shares of e-commerce names Chewy (NYSE: CHWY), Pinterest (NYSE: PINS), and Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY) were falling hard on Tuesday to start the year, down 5.5%, 4.9%, and 6.3%, respectively, as of 12:30 p.m. ET.There wasn't much in the way of company-specific news today, so the sell-off looks to be sector-based. All three of these stocks trade at either high multiples of their earnings or aren't profitable at all, and those types of stocks are having a difficult time in the new world of higher interest rates.Furthermore, investors appear to be anticipating an economic downturn or recession as a result of those very interest rate hikes, and some commentary from economists and Federal Reserve officials over the holiday and today fed those very fears.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Etsy Incmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Etsy Incmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Chewy Inc Registered Shs -A- 35,20 1,73% Chewy Inc Registered Shs -A-
Etsy Inc 107,24 -5,58% Etsy Inc
Pinterest 22,89 -5,72% Pinterest

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Handel endet tiefer -- ATX und DAX schließen mit deutlichen Aufschlägen -- Chinas Börsen schließen mit Gewinnen - Feiertagspause in Japan
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt ging es am Dienstag aufwärts. Auch der DAX fuhr Gewinne ein. Die US-Märkte gaben unterdessen nach. Am chinesischen Aktienmarkt schlossen die Indizes am Dienstag mehrheitlich mit Aufschlägen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen