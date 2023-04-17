|
17.04.2023 12:11:00
Why Chewy, Williams-Sonoma, and Accenture Are No-Brainer Buys Right Now
Inflation, rising interest rates, and other macroeconomic headwinds have prompted many investors to stash more of their cash in fixed-income plays like CDs and U.S. Treasury bonds rather than stocks over the past year. That's a prudent strategy, but investors could miss out on some big long-term gains by blindly shunning all stocks.Instead of ignoring stocks completely until a new bull market starts, investors should take this opportunity to accumulate shares of well-run companies that are trading at attractive valuations. These three resilient stocks fit that description: Chewy (NYSE: CHWY), Williams-Sonoma (NYSE: WSM), and Accenture (NYSE: ACN).Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!