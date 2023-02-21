Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
Why Chewy Is Falling Again Today

Shares of Chewy (NYSE: CHWY) are falling 5.5% at 10:43 a.m. ET on Tuesday morning following disappointing overall retail earnings reports that hint at a coming recession. It follows a Wall Street Journal story last week on the rising cost of keeping a pet. Although the online pet supplies retailer wasn't specifically mentioned in the article, the story noted pet costs are up 15% from last year, and owners are cutting back on spending. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
