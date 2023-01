Why Chewy Is Jumping Again Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Chewy (NYSE: CHWY) were running 5% higher Wednesday morning as of 10:47 a.m. ET after the online pet products company was named this year's top stock by an analyst at Needham & Co.Analyst Anna Andreeva said she expects Chewy to pick up its pace of net sales per active customer (NSPAC) growth this year. Although that metric has been growing year over year by percentages in the mid-teens, she believes it has "ample room to head higher" in 2023.