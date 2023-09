Why Chewy Plunged 29.3% in August

Shares of online pet retailer Chewy (NYSE: CHWY) fell 29.3% in August, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence.As a growth stock with little in the way of current profits, Chewy was hammered throughout the month as worries over inflation reignited and long-term interest rates rose.The month was capped off with Chewy's Aug. 30 earnings report, which, while beating analyst expectations, showed a worrying decline in active users and cautious commentary from management.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel