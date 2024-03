Why Chewy Stock Dropped on Thursday

Chewy (NYSE: CHWY) stock found itself in the doghouse on Thursday. Shares fell 6% through early afternoon trading, compared to a modest uptick in the S&P 500. That move contributed to a rough year for owners of the pet supply retailer, which is down over 50% in the past 12 months.Thursday's slump was sparked by some discouraging news on the earnings front .Chewy executives reported Q4 operating results before the market opened, and Wall Street wasn't thrilled with the details. While the e-commerce specialist boosted sales and improved its profit margin, both metrics were sluggish. Looking deeper into the results reveals some caution signs for the future.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel