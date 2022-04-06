Why Chewy Stock Fell by More Than 13% in March

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of pet e-commerce company Chewy (NYSE: CHWY) fell 13.5% in March, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. It was briefly beating the market during the month. But the market didn't like the financial results the company reported on March 29, and the stock plummeted as a result.For fiscal year 2021, Chewy generated net sales of $8.89 billion, including $2.39 billion in the fiscal fourth quarter. Net sales for the full year and for Q4 were up 24% and 17% year over year respectively. However, these numbers missed the low end of management's guidance by $10 million.Chewy only grew its active customers by 300,000 during the quarter -- it ended Q4 with 20.7 million compared to 20.4 million at the end of the third quarter. But since revenue was below expectations, it suggests that the company couldn't attract (or perhaps retain) as many people as it originally anticipated.Continue reading