|
13.10.2023 00:47:52
Why Chewy Stock Got Thrashed on Thursday
In the latest of several such moves in recent weeks, Chewy (NYSE: CHWY) was hit with another analyst price target cut on Thursday. This rattled investor confidence in the stock, and the market reacted by pushing its price nearly 8% lower on the second-to-last trading day of the week. By contrast, the S&P 500 index held up relatively well, shedding 0.6% of its value.Unfortunately for Chewy, the price-cutting analyst is employed at ever-influential investment bank Goldman Sachs. That prognosticator, Eric Sheridan, reduced his Chewy price target to $45 per share from the preceding $50. This was the bad news; the good is that Sheridan maintained his buy recommendation on the shares. The research note heralding the cut wasn't made public. Nevertheless, it's a blow for Chewy, as it's only the latest in a series of recent price target reductions.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!