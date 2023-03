Why Chewy Stock Had a Bad Week

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of pet-centric e-commerce company Chewy (NYSE: CHWY) have had a bad week. As of 12:20 p.m ET on Friday, the stock was down 13% for the week, compared to a 0.5% gain for the S&P 500. This underperformance resulted from information in the company's report for the fourth quarter of 2022.To be clear, most of what happened to Chewy in 2022 was good, in my opinion. Net sales surpassed $10 billion for the year, growing 13.6% year over year. And even more exciting, Chewy is now profitable. Granted, the company's net income of $49.2 million comes at a razor-thin margin of less than 1%. But past investments are paying off.Chewy's profit has multiple explanations, but I believe the most important one is management's focus on warehouse automation. For multiple years, the company has been automating warehouses to make them more efficient. And in 2022, it finally paid off, helping deliver the company's first full-year net profit.