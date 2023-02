Why Chewy Stock Is Falling 11% This Week

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Chewy (NYSE: CHWY) are down 10.9% from where they closed last Friday, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, as growing fears of a recession and persistent inflation put pressure on the online pet supplies retailer.A Wall Street Journal article last week noted pet costs are rising well ahead of inflation, jumping 15% from the year-ago period versus 6.4% for human-related costs. The Journal said this was causing some people to give up their pets.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading