Why Chewy Stock Was Down This Week

Chewy (NYSE: CHWY) investors trailed a declining market this week. The e-commerce specialist's shares fell 10% through Thursday trading, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The S&P 500, meanwhile, dropped 4.6% in that time. Chewy shares are trailing the market so far in 2022 but have recovered somewhat from the lows investors saw in late May.This week's decline came as Wall Street became more nervous about an impending recession.The nearly 5% drop in the S&P 500 reflected growing investor fears that the economy will slow or begin contracting in the next few quarters. The Federal Reserve announced another significant boost to interest rates this week, and Wall Street responded with increased selling, particularly with respect to growth stocks like Chewy.Continue reading