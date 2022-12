Why Chewy Stock Was Up 6% on Wednesday

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Chewy (NYSE: CHWY) shareholders beat the market on Wednesday. The pet supply specialist's stock jumped 6% by 3 p.m. ET, compared to a 1.9% rise in the S&P 500. The boost only erased a small part of Chewy's recent losses, though, and the stock remains lower by almost 30% so far in 2022.Wednesday's rally came as investors processed new comments from the Federal Reserve indicating a potential slowdown in the pace of interest rate increases.Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said in a speech on Wednesday that the Fed will likely raise rates at a slower rate in December than investors have seen in recent months. That suggestion was enough to spark a strong rally in the Nasdaq Index, which jumped about 3%.Continue reading