Why Chiliz Was a Hot Cryptocurrency on Sunday

One of the lesser-known cryptocurrencies, Chiliz (CRYPTO: CHZ), was having a splendid Sunday . Excitement is clearly growing for Chiliz 2.0, the major upgrade of the blockchain on which the coin sits. Compounding that, investor interest in tokens linked to entertainment properties is growing overall.These developments helped push Chiliz up by nearly 12% in the past 24 hours as of late Sunday afternoon trading.What's also helping Chiliz attract the bulls is that it's unique. The coin is the native currency of the blockchain powering Socios.com, a platform that allows people to buy "fan tokens" of their favorite sports teams and even leagues with the Chiliz currency.