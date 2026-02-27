Chime Financia a Aktie
WKN DE: A414SZ / ISIN: US16935C1099
27.02.2026 01:17:51
Why Chime Financial Stock Surged Nearly 14% Higher Today
Diversified fintech Chime Financial (NASDAQ: CHYM) was playing a satisfying tune to investors on Thursday. The company's stock flew almost 14% higher that trading session, thanks mostly to a fourth quarter that featured notably higher-than-expected revenue guidance.Chime published its fourth-quarter and full-year 2025 results just after market close on Wednesday. For the former period, the company's revenue was $596 million, bettering the same quarter of 2024 by 25%. The company's strongest revenue stream, payments, rose 17% to $396 million. Its take from platform-related activity rose more precipitously, advancing 47% to $200 million. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
