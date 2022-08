Why China Evergrande Group Stock Was Down Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of China Evergrande Group (OTC: EGRN.F) were heading lower today even as the S&P 500 moved higher and Chinese stocks were generally flat on the day.The culprit seemed to be yet another report showing big-money investors are steering clear of the Chinese real estate sector, including Evergrande. Evergrande stock closed down 8.7% after trading as much as 16.7% lower on Wednesday.Continue reading