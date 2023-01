Why Chinese EV Maker Li Auto Stock Jumped This Week

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of China-based electric vehicle (EV) maker Li Auto (NASDAQ: LI) have been on a tear this year. The stock is up by more than 23% year to date, with the majority of those gains coming this week. Li shares were higher by 14.5% since last Friday's closing price as of midday trading on Friday, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence.Momentum in the stock has been coming from China's reopening that helped Li report strong fourth-quarter delivery numbers earlier this month. The company delivered a record number of vehicles in December, helping the company achieve 47% year-over-year growth in 2022. But the spike this week came from something Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk said in that company's fourth-quarter earnings call with analysts. Continue reading