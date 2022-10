Why Chinese Stocks Got Crushed on Monday

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Chinese stocks are getting hammered across the board on Monday, and for once the cause isn't interest rates. The market is worried that a new term for President Xi Jinping will lead to challenges for Chinese companies and stocks. There were some very notable moves today from Daqo New Energy (NYSE: DQ), Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ: BZ), Futu Holdings (NASDAQ: FUTU), Baozun (NASDAQ: BZUN), and Weibo (NASDAQ: WB). Data source: Google Finance. Continue reading