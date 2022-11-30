Why Chinese Tech Stocks Kingsoft Cloud, Hello Group, and Vipshop Stocks Were Climbing Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Chinese stocks were rallying for the third day in a row as investors continue to see signs, including anti-lockdown protests, that strict zero-COVID policies could come to an end.There was no single news item driving the sector's gains, but a continuation of themes that have sent Chinese stocks soaring all month. Some recent news included a reopening in Guangzhou, which followed the lifting of lockdowns in Zhengzhou five days earlier. Chinese authorities are also considering authorizing a fourth COVID-19 shot, which investors see as an alternative to strict lockdown restrictions, and health regulators said it would ramp up vaccinations for the elderly. That momentum led Hong Kong's Hang Seng index to record its best month in 25 years, and U.S.-listed China stocks have also been on fire as loosening COVID restrictions, a rescue plan for China's ailing property sector, and solid results from big tech companies have all lifted shares of Chinese stocks.