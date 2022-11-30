|
30.11.2022 21:13:34
Why Chinese Tech Stocks Kingsoft Cloud, Hello Group, and Vipshop Stocks Were Climbing Today
Chinese stocks were rallying for the third day in a row as investors continue to see signs, including anti-lockdown protests, that strict zero-COVID policies could come to an end.There was no single news item driving the sector's gains, but a continuation of themes that have sent Chinese stocks soaring all month. Some recent news included a reopening in Guangzhou, which followed the lifting of lockdowns in Zhengzhou five days earlier. Chinese authorities are also considering authorizing a fourth COVID-19 shot, which investors see as an alternative to strict lockdown restrictions, and health regulators said it would ramp up vaccinations for the elderly. That momentum led Hong Kong's Hang Seng index to record its best month in 25 years, and U.S.-listed China stocks have also been on fire as loosening COVID restrictions, a rescue plan for China's ailing property sector, and solid results from big tech companies have all lifted shares of Chinese stocks.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Kingsoft Corporation LtdShsmehr Nachrichten
|
30.11.22
|Why Chinese Tech Stocks Kingsoft Cloud, Hello Group, and Vipshop Stocks Were Climbing Today (MotleyFool)
|
14.11.22
|Ausblick: Kingsoft zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
31.10.22
|Erste Schätzungen: Kingsoft stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
|
06.09.22
|Why Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Stock Was Falling Earlier Today (MotleyFool)
|
22.08.22
|Ausblick: Kingsoft stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
|
08.06.22