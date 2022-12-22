Why Chip Stocks Taiwan Semi, Qualcomm, NXP, and Marvell All Fell Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Chip stocks were falling across the board today after Micron (NASDAQ: MU) said it would lay off 10% of its staff and offered weak guidance for its fiscal second quarter. The update was the latest data point out of the semiconductor sector to show prices falling as demand pulls back after a boom during the pandemic. Unsurprisingly, the news weighed on several of Micron's peers, as the semiconductor industry tends to be cyclical and companies are subject to the same market forces. As of 1:06 p.m., Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE: TSM) was down 3.7%, Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) was off 5%, NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ: NXPI) had fallen 5.1%, and Marvell (NASDAQ: MRVL) had given up 5.6%. At the same time, Micron was down 5.1% and the Nasdaq fell 3.5% as broader economic data also seemed to weigh on the market.Continue reading