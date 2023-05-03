|
03.05.2023 15:48:09
Why Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Soared 21% in April
Shares of the restaurant chain Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) jumped 21% in April, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The company reported another quarter of excellent earnings and reaffirmed a strong outlook and growth runway. Chipotle seems almost completely resistant to economic impact. Although that's not exactly true, and it has felt some pressure from changing trends since the pandemic started, profitability has been robust, increasing year over year every quarter since the beginning of 2022.Chipotle's business is targeted to a resilient niche of lower-priced but upscale fare, making it accessible to a more affluent base regardless of the economy, while being an affordable luxury for a mass market. As inflation hit and pressured margins, it has been able to raise prices without curbing demand. In the 2023 first quarter, operating margin increased to 15.5% from 9.4% last year.Continue reading
