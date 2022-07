Why Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Soared Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) surged on Wednesday after the restaurant chain generated stronger-than-expected profits in the second quarter. As of 1:30 p.m. ET, Chipotle's stock price was up 13%.Chipotle's revenue jumped 17% year over year to $2.2 billion, propelled by new restaurant openings and higher sales at its previously existing locations. Chipotle's comparable-store sales grew by 10.1%, as more people returned to its restaurants. The company also opened 42 new locations during the quarter, bringing its store count to over 3,0000. Continue reading