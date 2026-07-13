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WKN DE: A3E16Q / ISIN: AU0000306037
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14.07.2026 01:28:39
Why Chipotle Stock Topped the Market Today
Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) was generating some heat on the stock market as the trading week opened on Monday. That sizzle came from news of expansion into a prime foreign market, and a bullish analyst update. These helped power Chipotle's shares to a nearly 4% gain, on a Monday that saw the benchmark S&P 500 index slump by 0.8%.It might be surprising to learn that for a company with "Mexican" in its name, Chipotle has never operated a restaurant in Mexico. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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