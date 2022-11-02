|
02.11.2022 16:50:29
Why Chubb Stock Rose 18.1% in October
Shares of Chubb (NYSE: CB) rose 18.1% in October, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence.The insurer announced earnings on Oct. 25 and beat estimates for revenue and earnings -- leading analysts to raise their price targets for the insurer.Chubb reported solid growth in the third quarter, with revenue up 12% from the same quarter last year. The insurer saw its net premiums earned increase by 15% from last year -- seeing growth across its different policies. Premiums from its property and casualty lines of coverage were up 11% (in constant dollars). Premiums from life insurance grew 109% -- reflecting the closing of its acquisition of Cigna's business in Asia. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Jetzt informieren!
