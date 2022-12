Why Ciena Stock Just Soared 20%

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of networking equipment maker Ciena (NYSE: CIEN) exploded higher on Thursday, shooting up 20% through 12:12 p.m. ET after soaring past analyst expectations in its fiscal fourth-quarter 2022 earnings report.Heading into earnings, analysts had forecast that Ciena would earn a bare $0.08 per share on sales of $849.9 million for the quarter. Instead, Ciena did $971 million worth of sales -- and earned $0.61 per share. Now, this news wasn't quite as good as that makes it sound -- but it was still good enough. Continue reading